Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,383.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 496,096 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.