Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

TXN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 616,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,456. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.