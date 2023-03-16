Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 177,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

