Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,487. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

