Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 837,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 152,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

