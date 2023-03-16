Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 448 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 347,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.