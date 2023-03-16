Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 6,560 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.88. 1,665,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.