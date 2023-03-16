Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 169,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,433. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISPO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.