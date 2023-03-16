Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $525.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

