Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $525.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.
See Also
