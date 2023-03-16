Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,720,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 75,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 138,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of INTC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

