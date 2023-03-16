Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,852 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

