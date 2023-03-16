Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,288. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

Insider Activity

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.