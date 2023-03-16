Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

