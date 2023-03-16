Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
