InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,969.48

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,969.48 ($60.57) and traded as high as GBX 5,490 ($66.91). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,456 ($66.50), with a volume of 588,484 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($70.08) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($67.28) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($67.64) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,750 ($70.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,053.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,544.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,976.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,744.19%.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.29), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,419,378.11). 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

