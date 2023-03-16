Interface, Inc. (TILE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 14th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

TILE opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Interface has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.05.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Interface by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Interface by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

