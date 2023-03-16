Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.37 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00020789 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $50.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000837 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,099,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,381,426 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

