inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 53,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

