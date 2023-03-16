Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $444.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $10.15 on Wednesday, hitting $416.47. 751,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,900. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

