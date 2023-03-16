Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.67. 425,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,412,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
LUNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
