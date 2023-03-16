Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Position Increased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,962 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 5,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,397. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

