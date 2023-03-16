Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $298.93 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

