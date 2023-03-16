Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.30. 2,453,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,623. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

