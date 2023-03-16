Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

