Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Position Decreased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.