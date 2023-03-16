Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 16th (AGRI, AMZN, ARQT, AVIR, AZN, BRLT, BUR, BXP, CDRE, CIR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 16th:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $2.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £124 ($151.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $47.00 to $41.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.50 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €300.00 ($322.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.