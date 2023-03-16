Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 16th (AGRI, AMZN, ARQT, AVIR, AZN, BRLT, BUR, BXP, CDRE, CIR)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 16th:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $2.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £124 ($151.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $47.00 to $41.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.50 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €300.00 ($322.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €7.00 ($7.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

