IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.99 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $575.28 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

