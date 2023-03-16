Iowa State Bank Acquires 1,052 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

UPS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 705,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

