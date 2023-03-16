Iowa State Bank Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

