Iowa State Bank Purchases 2,148 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $74.52 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

