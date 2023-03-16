Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 1,483,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,276. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.