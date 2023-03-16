Iowa State Bank Sells 50 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Chemed stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $515.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,054. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.