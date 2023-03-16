Iowa State Bank Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,865. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

