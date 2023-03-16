Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,616 shares of company stock worth $2,412,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

