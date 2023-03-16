iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,210,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.02 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

