iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after buying an additional 533,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48.

