iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$17.30. 4,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.80.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.