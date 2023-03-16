iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is CGN Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2,386.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,081. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

