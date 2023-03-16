iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of IEMG stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52.
