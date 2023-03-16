iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,264. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

