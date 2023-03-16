iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

