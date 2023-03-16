iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

