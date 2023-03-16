iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,624,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,916. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

