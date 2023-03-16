iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

