iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

