iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Position Lowered by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up about 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 565.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

EDEN stock opened at €98.19 ($105.58) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($76.46). The company has a market cap of $201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of €100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.34.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

