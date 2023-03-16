iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. 10,766,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,330,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

