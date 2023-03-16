iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

