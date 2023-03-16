iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $64,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.91. 5,856,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

