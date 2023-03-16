iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,092 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

