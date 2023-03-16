iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.77. 1,630,092 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.